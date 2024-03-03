Fire crews monitoring hots spots near Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters are keeping an eye on hot spots in the Black Forest area Sunday morning.

Crews worked quickly to contain a fire Saturday afternoon as it spread dangerously close to homes.

Firefighters were able to get it quickly under control, preventing damage.

Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire says the incident is a good reminder that fire season doesn't follow a calendar in Colorado.

He says of the 19 red flag warning days in 2023, 16 happened before June 1st.

Hurst says despite snow on the ground and cooler temperatures, this time of year can be a dangerous for fires.

Firefighters remind everyone to avoid burning outside.