Dog rescued off trail

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV) — A dog is safe after being rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) on the Waimano Trail in Pearl City.

On Saturday, March 2, HFD responded to a call at 10:06 a.m. for a rescue that involved a dog off of the Waimano Trail in Pearl City. Officials arrived on the scene at 10:22 a.m. and secured a landing zone near Pearl City High School.

The caller reported that their dog fell off the side of the trail after hiking for about 45 minutes. The owner stated that the dog was about 20 ft down on a steep mountain slope.

HFD officials were able to locate the dog and rescue it via a helicopter. The pet was rescued by a rope rescue hauling system and was hoisted back up onto the trail to safety by 11:15 a.m. The dog was reported uninjured and descended down the trail with its owner, on their own.

HFD would like to remind pet-owners to keep their dogs on a short leash which will offer more safety, courtesy, and control. Compared to an off-leash dog which can disappear out of sight, and can encounter another animal or eat something dangerous without you knowing. If there are off-leash areas while hiking, your pet can run free and see your dog at all times.

