Cancer patient dragged by New York City bus, partially paralyzed, awarded $72.5 million in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida woman who says she was struck and dragged by a New York City bus and left partially paralyzed has been awarded $72.5 million in her lawsuit against the city’s transit agency. A city jury found in favor of 68-year-old Aurora Beauchamp, who was hit by a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus and dragged about 20 feet on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in March 2017. She suffered severe pelvis injuries and her left leg remains paralyzed. The jury issued its judgment after less than three hours of deliberations on Feb. 22. The MTA says it plans to appeal, calling the award excessive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.