University of Maryland suspends fraternities and sororities pending investigation

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland has ordered fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment activities after the school received multiple reports of unsafe activities. A letter sent Friday from university officials to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension did not describe the alleged misconduct as hazing but instead referred to “activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.” The suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the university’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council. The action at Maryland comes just days after the University of Virginia suspended its Kappa Sigma chapter after an alleged hazing incident last month.

