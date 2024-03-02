Tunisian authorities investigate a fire at a synagogue, question a suspect in custody

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian officials say they’re questioning a man on suspicion of starting a fire in a garden at a synagogue in the east of the country. The public prosecutor in the Mediterranean port city of Sfax told The Associated Press on Saturday that a courtyard of the city’s synagogue was set on fire last Sunday. The suspect is a public official in his late 40s. He’s being questioned to establish whether the fire, which the prosecutor said was a criminal act, was premediated. There were no casualties in the blaze.

