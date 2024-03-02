Trump endorses Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor and compares him to Martin Luther King Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson has received former President Donald Trump’s formal endorsement in his bid for governor, several months after the former president pledged to do so. Trump had a rally in Greensboro on Saturday that Robinson also attended and spoke at. The former president listed Robinson among several candidates that people should vote for in Tuesday’s primary, saying “they have my complete and total endorsement.” Trump threw his support behind Robinson in the race for governor last June but said an endorsement would come later. Trump also referred to Robinson — the state’s first Black lieutenant governor — on Saturday as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

