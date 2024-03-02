Pilot airlifted after small plane crashes on Key Largo golf course after takeoff from Pompano Beach

By NICOLE LINSALATA

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A small plane was left in pieces after it crashed on a golf course in Key Largo, sending the pilot to the hospital.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a small plane crash on the golf course at the Ocean Reef Club, a private community in Key Largo, at around 12:45 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the downed Cirrus SR20 lay pitched forward on the grass near a runway at the club, its nose mangled and its right wing partially sheared off.

The aircraft came to rest at the end of what looked like a trail of debris and torn-up grass.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

According to records, the plane took off from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 12:05 p.m., heading south, but around 12:40 p.m., it came down just shy of the airstrip at Ocean Reef Club, which boasts its own airport.

7Skyforce showed the runway less than the length of a football field away from where the plane came to rest, just on the other side of a group of trees.

The aircraft is registered to a company called Baker Consulting out of North Dakota.

The sole occupant, the pilot of the plane, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. As of late Friday night, their condition is unknown.

Police taped off parts of the golf course as officials investigate the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

7News has reached out to Baker Consulting but has not heard back from the company.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration also arrived at the scene.

NTSB officials said they should have their first preliminary report out in about two to three weeks.

