LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi says “yes, I am ready for this job” at historic swearing-in ceremony

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — At a Friday morning ceremony, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass swore in Dominic Choi as the interim chief of Los Angeles Police Department, the first Asian American to hold the position.

“Today with the oath I am about to administer, Chief Choi will become the first Korean American to ever lead a major city police department in this country,” Bass said.

The mayor continued to say that it is Chief Choi’s record of service that got him to this point and she confidently said that he will “lead the department with stability and vigilance as we all work together to keep Angelenos safe.”

After Choi was sworn in as the department’s 58th chief, his father pinned his new badge on his uniform.

Choi was promoted to deputy chief in 2019 and assistant chief in 2021. He has served several positions with the LAPD over his more than 29-year career, including stints as an investigative and internal affairs officer.

“I had the honor and opportunity of working with you on several occasions over this last year and that was what led me to really want to see you ascend to this position,” Bass said.

On Thursday, one day before the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Michel Moore officially ended his duties as police chief and was greeted by an Honor Cordon as he left the downtown headquarters.

Moore was in attendance at Friday’s ceremony where Choi took some time to praise and thank him. Choi said it is because of Moore’s leadership, the way he handled the most difficult and tragic situations, that he is prepared for his new position as interim chief.

“I’ve learned a lot from you. You pushed me to be my best, you gave me opportunities to learn and develop my trade, and because of that, your guidance, your counsel and your leadership, I can confidently say to all of you that yes, I am ready for this job,” Choi said.

In an early February news conference Choi said his priority would be to maintain stability and bolster staffing levels in the department as the city continues its search for the new chief of police.

Choi also confirmed he would not apply to fill the position permanently, following rules that the commissioners established in their search for an interim chief.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.