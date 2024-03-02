Evacuation orders issued for Fort Lyon and east of Las Animas as wildfire burns in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District has issued evacuation orders for Fort Lyon and areas east of Las Animas as they battle a wildfire in Bent County.

As of 11:59 a.m., the Fire Protection District said the fire has burned 246 acres and is 0% contained.

Highway 101 is closed to traffic, and fire officials are urging people to stay away from the area while fire crews respond.

According to Bent County officials, multiple agencies are on scene fighting the fire.

