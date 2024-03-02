Heavy winter rains in Pakistan kill at least 29 as buildings collapse and landslides block roads

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say at least 29 people died and 50 others injured due to heavy rains that swept across the country in the past 48 hours, causing several houses to collapse and landslides to block roads, particularly in the northwest. This comes as Pakistan is also witnessing severe snowfall. About 23 rain-related deaths were reported in various areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan since Thursday night, authorities said. Five people died in the southwestern Baluchistan province after the coastal town of Gwadar got flooded. Casualties and damages were also reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the National Disaster Management Authority said Sunday.

