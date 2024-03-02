Glass’ hat trick lifts Predators past Avalanche 5-1 for their 8th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. Ryan McDonagh had two assists. Nathan MacKinnon scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves for Colorado, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

