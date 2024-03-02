Germany investigates a purported recording leaked by Russia of officers discussing aid to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says authorities are investigating after Russian state media published a purported recording in which German military officers discuss support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus missiles. Scholz called it a “very serious matter.” Scholz earlier said he remains reluctant to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, pointing to a risk of Germany becoming directly involved in the war. But in the purported audio recording, German officers discuss the possibility of the missiles being used in Ukraine. The German news agency dpa reported the Ministry of Defense also said it was investigating whether communications within the air force were intercepted by Russia.

