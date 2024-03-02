At least 2 people injured in shooting outside Missouri high school as basketball game ends, police say

By Jamiel Lynch and Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people were injured outside of a Missouri high school at the end of a basketball game on Saturday, North Kansas City Police said, less than a month after a mass shooting at a Super Bowl celebration shook the area.

Two victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital, but their conditions were unknown, North Kansas City Police Sgt. Christopher Kimmel told reporters Saturday night.

There are no suspects in custody, and it’s unclear how many people opened fire, according to Kimmel. Police are reviewing video from the scene and talking to witnesses.

Gunshots were heard outside the school at the end of the game at North Kansas City High School, Kimmel said.

Two Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were working during the game responded first on the scene, where they found one wounded person outside, according to Kimmel. Police did not provide information on where the second victim was found, but said it’s still an active investigation and they’re working to find out if there were any more victims.

North Kansas City Schools said in a statement Saturday night that the shooting at the end of the game between North Kansas City High School and Staley High School occurred outside the building on the east side. All guests inside were asked to stay indoors while law enforcement responded.

“We do not have any further details to share, but can confirm that anyone involved has been contacted directly,” the district said. “We look forward to a full police investigation.”

The shooting comes as the Kansas City metro area is still reeling from a shooting last month at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration rally that killed one person and injured 22 others.

“We want our youth to come and enjoy a basketball game and then now we are talking about lives that are altered for the worst. I’m sure it’s going to be senseless,” Kimmel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

