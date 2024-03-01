Ukraine official says Russia massing forces around a key city in the country’s east

KYIV (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Russia is accumulating large forces around Chasiv Yar as it seeks to make a push on the key eastern city to the west of Bakhmut, which fell to Moscow last May. Troops from a tank unit defending that direction say they face constant attacks with Russia sending wave after wave of infantry and a variety of artillery and drones and cannot match the firepower and personnel that Russia is able to use against them. With the full-scale war now into its third year, Russian forces have been bludgeoning some Ukrainian defensive positions into submission, deploying overwhelming amounts of artillery and troop numbers in an effort to punch through defensive lines at targeted points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.