Sydney Sweeney rejects meet cute, all about girl power in ‘SNL’ promos

(CNN) — Sydney Sweeney was not down for a meet cute.

In a promo for her hosting spot on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, the “Anyone But You” star bumps into “SNL” cast member Michael Longfellow in studio 8H and his script and her book go flying.

He picks up her book, Haruki Murakami’s “Kafka on the Shore,” and muses that it’s one of his favorites. Romantic music plays as Longfellow tries to work up the courage to ask Sweeney out in an internal monologue the viewer hears.

But forget dreams of a relationship as we cut to Sweeney, who has walked away from the conversation. The romantic music swells as Longfellow says, “She said no. It didn’t work. Thank you, though.”

There’s a bit more love in a promo featuring Sweeney, cast member Heidi Gardner and singer Kasey Musgraves, who is this week’s musical guest on the show.

“Love this group of three strong ladies,” Gardner says. “I bet so many women are going to tune in this week.”

“Weirdly, a lot of my fans are men,” Sweeney says to which Musgraves quips, “Hmmm, I wonder why.”

Sweeney is best known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”

