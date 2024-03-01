Smoke visible in southern Colorado Springs from burn on Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - People in southern Colorado Springs may see smoke coming from Fort Carson.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson said the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department is conducting a burn that will include about 1,000 acres. It will connect the recent range fires with previous burn areas, reduce future wildland fire fuel, and create a good buffer for regularly used training areas. Fort Carson’s Fire Department has committed five units to manage this mission, and two mutual aid units (Stratmore Hills FD and Security FD) are on hand to assist. The burn is expected to be complete no later than 2 p.m. today.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that they are aware of the smoke but have not had units requested.