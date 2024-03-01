Senegal’s top surfer wants a fighting chance to compete at the Olympics

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In four months, the world’s best athletes will be at the Paris Olympics. Yet some competitors say it won’t be truly representative of the global talent as not all countries can afford to give their athletes a fighting chance to get there. Senegal’s top ranked surfer Cherif Fall says his government didn’t have funds to send them to the last Olympic qualifying competition in Puerto Rico. Senegal is on the westernmost tip of Africa on the Atlantic Ocean and surfing is part of daily life for many, with easy access to good waves including in the capital, Dakar. But once athletes reach a certain level it’s hard to go further.

