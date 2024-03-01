Russian disinformation is about immigration. The real aim is to undercut Ukraine aid
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian state media and online accounts tied to the Kremlin have begun pushing misleading and incendiary claims about U.S. immigration. It’s an apparent effort to target American voters before the 2024 election. Experts who track Russian disinformation say that by focusing on immigration, Russia is trying to widen America’s political differences and undermine U.S. support for Ukraine. The English-language posts were quickly picked up and circulated on TikTok, X and YouTube. U.S. officials have warned that Russia could try to meddle in the elections of dozens of countries this year. The U.S. is a key ally and supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, and that makes the U.S. a tempting target for Russian disinformation.