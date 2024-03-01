Philadelphia man exonerated after spending nearly 30 years on death row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been exonerated and released after spending nearly 30 years on death row in connection with a fatal arson fire at a Philadelphia apartment building. Daniel Gwynn was released Thursday from the state prison in Montgomery County a day after a judge dismissed first-degree murder, arson and aggravated assault charges against Gwynn, but issued no ruling on his guilt or innocence. The exoneration was requested by the city District Attorney’s Office, ending a yearslong push by Gwynn’s lawyers. They have long said he gave a false confession to Philadelphia police while he was addicted to narcotics. They also challenged the police department’s handling of the witness-identification process.

