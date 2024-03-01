People in cattle, ranching industries stepping up to help those impacted by Oklahoma wildfires

By Jason Burger

HINTON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Fires ravaged western Oklahoma this week. People in the cattle and ranching industries are stepping up to help, including an effort in Hinton to collect and donate hay to ranchers in need.

Trey Pearcy with Pearcy Angus Cattle said he’s on a mission to help out the cattle industry impacted by the fires.

“I got on the phone and started calling people that I knew that had semi trucks, and we lined it all out where we’ll start delivering hay Saturday morning,” Pearcy said.

These fires not only impact owners but leave livestock with nothing to eat.

“You have cattle with nothing but ashes to eat, so you’ve gotta get everything to them as quick as you possibly can,” Pearcy said.

Pearcy has partnered with Thomason Farm in Hinton to collect hay and deliver it where it’s needed.

“We’re going to deliver to a rancher’s front door. He lost a lot of his hay, and still has some of his cattle,” Pearcy said.

He says properties in Ellis County and the surrounding areas are getting a lot of attention but Pearcy wants to narrow his target.

“I’m doing a little more work trying to find those exact people that may be on the fringe of the fires or maybe a smaller fire that aren’t getting the help they need, and we’re going to do it,” Pearcy said.

