Pentagon to lift ban on V-22 Osprey flights, 3 months after fatal crash in Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that the Pentagon will lift the ban on flights by the grounded V-22 Osprey next week. The decision follows a high-level meeting where Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin endorsed the military services’ plans for a safe and measured return to operations. The officials say Naval Air Systems Command, which grounded the controversial tilt-rotor aircraft about three months ago after a crash, will lift it and allow the services to begin implementing their plans to get the Ospreys flying again. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The Osprey can take off like a helicopter and fly like an airplane.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

