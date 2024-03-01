Oregon Legislature approves bill to re-criminalize certain drug possession

By Megan Trimble and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Lawmakers in Oregon have approved a bill that would make possession of a small amount of certain drugs a misdemeanor in the state, moving to re-criminalize certain substances like fentanyl after voters previously moved to decriminalize the possession and personal use of all drugs.

The measure, HB4002, now moves to Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for her consideration.

In late January, Kotek joined local officials in declaring a fentanyl state of emergency in downtown Portland.

The state Senate on Friday voted 21-8 to advance the bill, which the state House had passed Thursday in a 51-7 vote.

