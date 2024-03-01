North Carolina is among GOP states to change its voting rules. The primary will be a test

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Super Tuesday ballot has plenty to draw voters, with primaries for governor and president in a swing state that will be among the most closely watched in November. But first, voters must deal with a long list of new laws pushed by Republican lawmakers to make sure they can cast their ballots — and that they will be counted. This will be the first statewide election requiring voters to provide a photo ID when they show up to vote in person. A separate law passed last year added a requirement that voters who cast their ballot by mail include a copy of their photo ID in the envelope.

By AYANNA ALEXANDER, GARY D. ROBERTSON and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

