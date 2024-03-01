New York Attorney General says a county must rescind its ban on female transgender athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is demanding that a county on Long Island rescind its ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued an executive order on Feb. 22 banning sports organizations from county-run facilities if they allow transgender girls and women to compete on female teams. James says in her “cease and desist” letter Friday that the order clearly violates New York’s anti-discrimination laws and must be rescinded in five days. Blakeman didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Friday, but struck a defiant tone on social media.

