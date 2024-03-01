Skip to Content
New traffic safety project completed at a south Pueblo intersection

KRDO
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials have announced the completion of a project that will benefit drivers and pedestrians. Four new traffic signals go online Monday, March 4, at the Prairie and O'Neal intersection.

It may not sound like much but it's important for the people in the Beulah Heights and Lake Minnequa neighborhoods. The new traffic signals replaced a mid-block pedestrian crossing signal, which was just south of O’Neal Ave.

Concrete improvements and paving on Prairie Avenue also were part of this project. The signals will flash red and yellow at the intersection and begin normal operation next week.

