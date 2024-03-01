Neighborhood mourns 3 people killed, including child and teen, in Baltimore fire

By Khiree Stewart, Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore City neighborhood is mourning three people killed in a two-alarm fire.

Fire officials confirmed Thursday that the third victim rescued, a 13-year-old girl, died as a result of her injuries. An 8-year-old and 22-year-old were also killed in the Tuesday morning blaze.

According to fire officials, firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. at a rowhome in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street to find fire coming from both floors of the home. They were able to quickly enter the home, where they found three victims unconscious and unresponsive.

Brenda Oliver brought her granddaughter to the house Thursday to pay their respects.

“I brought a teddy bear, so in heaven, they would see it and they would be so happy to see that other people care,” Amara Oliver said.

“I wanted her to see that other kids can be hurt too and they have the right to be with other children,” Brenda Oliver said.

Fire officials said the home burned from the inside out, leaving fire and smoke damage to spread to four homes, displacing 19 people.

“Whether or not there was a smoke alarm is yet to be determined. That will be part of the investigation that our arson task force is currently working on,” city fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright said. “Although there’s a bravado persona that comes with being a firefighter, we’re also human, so we are never void of emotions and all that comes with that. We have children. Just to think of the loss of someone and you’re bringing them out lifeless, it’s chilling.”

The Breath of God Lutheran Church is raising money for the victims.

Father Ako Walker is the pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Canton and Saint Patrick in Fells Point. He and others are trying to help the family that lost three loved ones to the fire.

“As I looked at the mom, I just felt her pain,” Walker said. “When I found out that a third relative died, I certainly couldn’t wrap my mind around that.”

Walker said he met with the mother of the child and teen killed and said his ministry was able to provide her family with clothes and other items.

“We have a social ministry out of Saint Patrick called Assisi House. So, the parishioner, who is a Knight of Columbus, took them down today and he was able to get them stuff that they need immediately,” he said.

The church is also planning to help with funeral services.

“They are young. They are still children. To try to wrap your mind around that might be very difficult, but I believe in just having faith and a strong support system. So, as a parish, we hope to provide that strong support,” Walker said.

He said it’s important for the community to be there and wrap their arms around the family.

“I may not have the words, but just being present to someone and just not having them be by themselves, it’s also very important,” he said.

The church will hold a collection during mass this weekend to help the family.

