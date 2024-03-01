Military court in Somalia sentences 6 Moroccan men to death for membership in Islamic State group

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A military court in Somalia’s northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland has sentenced to death six Moroccans believed to be foreign fighters for the Islamic State extremist group in Somalia. The individuals entered Somalia to cause harm to Muslims and Somalis and incite unrest in the country. That’s according to the presiding judge in the Puntland region, Col. Ali Ibrahim Osman. The six men, who were not identified, can appeal and if they are unsuccessful they will be executed by firing squad. Additionally, an Ethiopian and a Somali were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, while another Somali defendant was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

