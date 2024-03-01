Skip to Content
Manitou Springs asking for the public’s help finding pollution in the city

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We all know about Lollapalooza but have you heard of the Pollinator Palooza! It's a month-long event happening in Manitou Springs to help the city maintain its designation as a certified pollinator district. 

It's a pretty simple process, however, the city needs your help. Starting today, March 1, residents and visitors are being asked to submit photos of local pollinators using an app called "i-naturalist." The app will keep track of who submits the most photos this month to determine the challenge's top competitors.

Each winner will receive a prize donated by a local business. For more information on how to get involved with the palooza, click here. 

