Local transport in much of Germany hit by strikes in a dispute over working conditions

BERLIN (AP) — Local buses, subway trains and trams have ground to a halt in much of Germany, at the peak of a week of walkouts by employees demanding better working conditions. The Ver.di service workers’ union called for a week of strikes lasting from Monday through Saturday, with the main day of walkouts on Friday. The union is being backed by the Fridays for Future climate activist group, which called on supporters to take to the streets for “good work and climate-friendly mobility.” This week’s walkouts follow a previous round of strikes on Feb. 2.

