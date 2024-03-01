Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee arrested for DUI of marijuana

By Alexandria Galtney

MADISON, Mississipi (WAPT) — Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Madison.

According to court documents obtained from the Madison Municipal Court, Lee was arrested on June 16, 2023, while driving north on I-55.

The Madison Police Department’s incident report said the officer who stopped Lee noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from her vehicle. The officer said they also spotted an orange pill bottle with baggies with marijuana residue.

The court documents indicate Lee pleaded guilty to DUI but was not convicted on Feb. 8.

Lee was ordered to pay a fine of $688.

Lee released the following statement on Thursday:

“After careful consideration, I have decided to share my personal story publicly. Nine months ago summer 2023 I was charged with my first offense DUI Other. I went to court for pre-trial non adjudication and met all the requirements of the court. This case has since been dismissed, and is in the process of being expunged.

Although I felt the police report was false and prejudicially misinterpreted, I decided not to challenge this in court. I was never tested for drugs or alcohol and there was no forensic confirmed evidence showing that I was under the influence.

This is been a true learning experience for me, and a cautionary tale for others as we matriculate through the legalization of marijuana that the odor will carry on your person, clothes, and vehicle, and you too can easily be charged with DUI other.

This incident has not hindered any of our hard work for the city of Jackson and we will continue to work hard for the people.

I sincerely apologize to the constituents of Ward 2, and the city of Jackson for any disappointment that my decisions that night may have caused,” Lee said in the statement.

Lee currently serves as councilwoman for Ward 2. She was elected to the position in 2020.

