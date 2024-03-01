Skip to Content
News

Indiana University officials ditch plan to split off Kinsey Institute, known for its sex research

By
Published 12:45 PM

By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University’s board of trustees has abandoned a plan that would have split the university from the Kinsey Institute, which is widely recognized for decades of research on sex and gender. Indiana lawmakers forbade state appropriations from funding the center last year. While the Kinsey Institute has been the subject of conservative criticism for decades, the defunding is closely aligned with more recent conservative-led efforts to scrutinize higher education around the country. The board on Friday abandoned a plan to turn the Kinsey Institute into a nonprofit, calming faculty members’ anxiety over its future.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content