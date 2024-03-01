Florida lawmakers prepare for Gov. DeSantis to veto a social media ban on children under 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are bracing for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a bill banning social media for children under 16 and finding a way to make him more comfortable with its language. DeSantis has to take action on the bill Friday. While he supports the idea behind the legislation, he has concerns that the language doesn’t adequately protect privacy. Republican House Speaker Paul Renner made the social media ban his top priority. If DeSantis does veto the bill, lawmakers plan to amend a similar bill on Monday to create the ban with language that’s more palatable to the governor.

