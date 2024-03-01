Film director who was shot by Alec Baldwin says it felt like being hit by a baseball bat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie director who was shot by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal has testified at trial that he was approaching the cinematographer when he heard a loud bang. Joel Souza said Friday that the gunshot felt like he’d been hit with a baseball bat. Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is fighting charges at trial of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Baldwin’s handling of guns on set also is under scrutiny as he awaits a July trial date. Souza was wounded by the same bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of the upcoming Western movie “Rust.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.