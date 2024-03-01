European inflation eases to 2.6% as energy prices fall and food inflation slows

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation just keeps dropping in Europe. The consumer price index fell to 2.6 in February from 2.8% the month before. Falling oil and gas prices played a role, and food inflation isn’t as bad as it was. Inflation is now far below its peak of 10.6% in October 2022, which it hit after Russia cut off most supplies of natural gas and sent energy prices through the roof. But the return of inflation to 2%, the goal set by the European Central Bank, is taking time. Food inflation eased to 4% from 5.6%, offering some relief to people on modest incomes who spend more of their pay on necessities than the well-off. Another factor was energy prices, which fell by 3.7%

