Devils add toughness by acquiring Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Avalanche

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche. New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov. MacDermid gives the Devils some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-5, 233-pounder can play forward or defense. MacDermid has averaged just over 5 minutes a night in 29 games this season for Colorado.

