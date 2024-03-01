Colorado State Patrol partnering with Vitalant for annual March blood drive

COLORADO (KRDO) - Donations of blood see a sharp decline during the winter months but this doesn’t stop the need for donations.

According to Vitalant every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is partnering with Vitalant for the fourth year to advance its shared mission of saving lives. Registration is now open to donate blood during the month of March for the Colorado State Patrol blood drive.

You can sign up to donate here.

According to CSP, there are eleven permanent Vitalant locations around the state to donate at, including in communities such as Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, Greeley, and Denver. There are also regularly occurring mobile locations all across Colorado.