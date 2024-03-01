Cleark’s Office asks the public for input on polling centers in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With elections right around the corner, the clerk and recorder's office wants to know if there’s an ideal polling center they should know. Maybe it is a business, a school, or even a church regardless they want to hear from you!
A public comment period is open until April 29th for anyone who owns or knows of a suitable voter service and polling center. It’s to ensure all citizens in our county have an opportunity to vote but it's also a requirement under Colorado law.
It states the clerk and recorder must operate a certain number of polling centers throughout their county. The law also includes a list of criteria that must be met to be eligible for consideration.
- Available for Clerk and Recorder use anywhere from 9-25 days preceding the November 5, 2024, General Election
- Secure computer access
- Secure internet access
- Sufficient electrical power for the equipment
- Minimum 1,600-2,000 sq. ft.
- Accessible for people with disabilities
- Sufficient public parking spaces (preferably free)
- Close proximity to public transportation lines
- A public location that typically services a significant number of people
- Geographically diverse to maximize coverage throughout the county
- Suitable restrooms for staff and voters
- Proximity to other VSPC locations
- Availability 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, and Election Day, November 5, 2024
- Accessible to county election staff to set up and take down equipment
- Open to other minor compliance needs to satisfy state and federal law, such as posting election notice signs before and during the facility open to the public and/or temporarily installing video surveillance equipment