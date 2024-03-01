Cleark’s Office asks the public for input on polling centers in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With elections right around the corner, the clerk and recorder's office wants to know if there’s an ideal polling center they should know. Maybe it is a business, a school, or even a church regardless they want to hear from you!

A public comment period is open until April 29th for anyone who owns or knows of a suitable voter service and polling center. It’s to ensure all citizens in our county have an opportunity to vote but it's also a requirement under Colorado law.

It states the clerk and recorder must operate a certain number of polling centers throughout their county. The law also includes a list of criteria that must be met to be eligible for consideration.