Skip to Content
News

Cleark’s Office asks the public for input on polling centers in El Paso County

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:19 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With elections right around the corner, the clerk and recorder's office wants to know if there’s an ideal polling center they should know. Maybe it is a business, a school, or even a church regardless they want to hear from you!

A public comment period is open until April 29th for anyone who owns or knows of a suitable voter service and polling center. It’s to ensure all citizens in our county have an opportunity to vote but it's also a requirement under Colorado law.

It states the clerk and recorder must operate a certain number of polling centers throughout their county. The law also includes a list of criteria that must be met to be eligible for consideration.

  • Available for Clerk and Recorder use anywhere from 9-25 days preceding the November 5, 2024, General Election
  • Secure computer access
  • Secure internet access
  • Sufficient electrical power for the equipment
  • Minimum 1,600-2,000 sq. ft.
  • Accessible for people with disabilities
  • Sufficient public parking spaces (preferably free)
  • Close proximity to public transportation lines
  • A public location that typically services a significant number of people
  • Geographically diverse to maximize coverage throughout the county
  • Suitable restrooms for staff and voters
  • Proximity to other VSPC locations
  • Availability 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, and Election Day, November 5, 2024
  • Accessible to county election staff to set up and take down equipment
  • Open to other minor compliance needs to satisfy state and federal law, such as posting election notice signs before and during the facility open to the public and/or temporarily installing video surveillance equipment

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content