Canada plans state funeral for late Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be a state funeral for former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, though no date has been set yet. Mulroney, who forged close ties with two US. Republican presidents, died Thursday. He was 84. Trudeau also said there will also be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney’s family as well. Mulroney’s daughter, Caroline, says her father died peacefully surrounded by his family. Mulroney died in a Florida hospital after a fall at his home in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday. The flag on the Peace Tower at Parliament in Ottawa is flying at half-staff in his honor. Members of Parliament agreed Friday morning to suspend Parliament for the day, and offer tributes to Mulroney on March 18.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.