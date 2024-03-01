Cam Newton apologizes for letting emotions get the best of him at youth football tournament fight

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton says he’s disappointed in himself for losing control of his emotions over the weekend at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a brief fight involving several men. A 22-second video surfaced on Sunday showing the 34-year-old Newton being involved in an altercation with at least three other men outside of a school. Newton did not throw any punches, and instead appeared to try to fend off others. The incident was quickly broken up by a policeman and security. Newton says he feels like he let down kids who look up to him.

