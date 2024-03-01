An SUV crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring 5 people, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle has crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people. The Canton Township police chief says at least five people were hurt. They include a 2- or 3-year-old child. Video of the aftermath that was posted on social media shows a black SUV well inside the store, near the pharmacy section. Numerous people are milling around. One woman interviewed in the parking lot told WDIV-TV that she rescued a small girl. Another shopper described the scene as “chaotic” and said everyone was “frantic.”

