African American Film Critics group celebrates Black Hollywood and beyond while building its stature

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The success of the African American Film Critics Association didn’t happen overnight. It took time over 20 years of showing its worth in Hollywood while creating a platform to highlight the work from the industry’s best Black actors and filmmakers from Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and Will Smith. And yes, those high-profile actors actually showed up. AAFCA started off small with little recognition, but it has built an admirable reputation in Hollywood over a two-decade span. Throughout the year, AAFCA pushes to leave an influential mark with a few tentpole events including its glitzy 15th annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. AAFCA’s Special Achievement Awards will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.