Zach Parise and Nathan MacKinnon star as the Avalanche pound the Blackhawks 5-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-0. Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, giving him 100 points in 61 games this season. Ross Colton and Devon Toews also scored, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves in his first career shutout in nine NHL appearances. The Avalanche improved to 2-1 against the Blackhawks this season. The teams play again on Monday night at Colorado. Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game.

