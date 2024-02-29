What will win at the Oscars? AP’s film writers set their predictions

It’s been a stellar year in film, and not just because of the convergence of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” and their release dates. A crowded best picture category, a nail-biter of a race for best actress are in store for the Oscars, broadcasting live on March 10. The Associated Press’ Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks, agreeing that “Oppenheimer” will be crowned best picture, while Coyle selects Lily Gladstone as the likely best actress winner. Bahr is predicting that Emma Stone will win for her “Poor Things” performance. One category Coyle and Bahr agree on — Da’Vine Joy Randolph will win best supporting actress for “The Holdovers.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.