Titans to break ground on new Nissan stadium

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Thursday afternoon will mark the beginning of a new era for the Tennessee Titans.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Nissan Stadium will be held at 2 p.m. in Nashville. The event will feature guest speakers, including Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and opportunities to learn about the new stadium.

The new Nissan stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus, along Nashville’s East Bank. Features of the building include a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightlines; and a 12,000-square-foot community space available for use year-round, the Titans said.

The stadium will be able to hold about 60,000 fans, just under 10,000 fewer than the current Nissan Stadium. The Titans will play on turf rather than grass.

The stadium’s total price tag comes in at about $2.2 billion, paid both by the Titans, the state, and revenue bonds.

It’s expected to be completed in 2027. Nissan North America agreed to a stadium naming rights contract with the Tennessee Titans to keep the car company’s name on the team’s stadium in Nashville for the next two decades.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.