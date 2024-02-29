Third person dies from Milwaukee shooting that injured 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a third person has died from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week that claimed four victims. Police said that a 39-year-old person died Thursday in a hospital from the shooting Sunday in which several people opened fire on each other. The person’s name and gender haven’t been released. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the other two people killed as 28-year-old Sam Hunt and 21-year-old Brianna Sanders, both of Milwaukee. Police say another 23-year-old person sustained nonfatal gunshot injuries. They said Sunday the shooting appeared to be related to domestic violence.

