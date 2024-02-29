South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA top seeds in second women’s NCAA Tournament reveal

South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA would be the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee on Thursday did its final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds. The top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round games with the regional rounds being played at two neutral sites for the second straight year. South Carolina and Ohio State were projected as the top seeds in the Albany Regional, with Stanford and UCLA in Portland, Oregon. The unbeaten Gamecocks were the overall No. 1 seed. Caitlin Clark and Iowa were projected as a No. 2 seed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.