Slain pregnant Amish woman had cuts to her head and neck, police say

Search warrant filings for the Pennsylvania home where a pregnant Amish woman was killed this week say she appeared to have suffered cutting wounds to her neck and head. The body of 23-year-old Rebekah Byler was found in the living room of her home by her husband and a family friend. Police say the friend called 911 to report that she and Andy Byler found her unresponsive in shortly after noon Monday in the house, a few miles outside Spartansburg. A state police spokeswoman says they have an idea what the murder weapon was, but don’t have it in their possession.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.