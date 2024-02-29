Skip to Content
Slain pregnant Amish woman had cuts to her head and neck, police say

Published 1:52 PM

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

Search warrant filings for the Pennsylvania home where a pregnant Amish woman was killed this week say she appeared to have suffered cutting wounds to her neck and head. The body of 23-year-old Rebekah Byler was found in the living room of her home by her husband and a family friend. Police say the friend called 911 to report that she and Andy Byler found her unresponsive in shortly after noon Monday in the house, a few miles outside Spartansburg. A state police spokeswoman says they have an idea what the murder weapon was, but don’t have it in their possession.

Associated Press

