Sally Rooney has a new novel, ‘Intermezzo,’ coming out in the fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Sally Rooney will have a new novel out this fall, “Intermezzo,” a story of love, family and grief centered around two brothers. Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced Thursday that the novel, the Irish author’s fourth, will be published Sept. 24. Rooney, 33, has been a published novelist for less than a decade, but is now one of the world’s most successful and talked about literary authors. Her novels have sold millions of copies and two of them, “Conversations With Friends” and “Normal People,” were adapted into television miniseries. Rooney’s most recent book, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” came out in 2021.

