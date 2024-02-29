Republicans criticize California’s new fast food law that appears to benefit a Newsom campaign donor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican leaders in California are criticizing a minimum wage increase for fast food workers. The law includes an exemption for restaurants like Panera Bread. Newsom campaign donor Greg Flynn is CEO of a company that operates 24 Panera Bread restaurants in California. The connection to Flynn was first reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday. On Thursday, Republican leaders in the state Legislature called for an investigation. A spokesperson for Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle that the law was the result of countless hours of negotiations with dozens of stakeholders over two years. The minimum wage increase is set to take effect April 1.

