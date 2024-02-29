Pueblo PD searching for runaway child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a runaway child.

According to the PPD, 10-year-old Shai'Kym "Shia" Senette ran away from his home in the 1000 block of Cedar St. on Feb. 25. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white shirt with a jungle design on it.

The PPD said Shia tends to stay in the Bessemer area and frequents the convenience stores.

If you see Shia or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502.